Woman arrested after husband complains she killed their son in Chandigarh

A woman was arrested on a complaint by her husband that she had killed their son, police said on Monday.

  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 10:10 IST
  • Created: 28-01-2020 10:00 IST
Represenatative Image Image Credit: ANI

A woman was arrested on a complaint by her husband that she had killed their son, police said on Monday. In a press release, Chandigarh police said, "On Monday at about 8:50 PM, information was received that a woman had put a piece of cloth in her child's mouth near Village Burail here. The child was taken to a hospital in Sector 32 in Chandigarh by PCR vehicle where he was declared brought dead."

The deceased child was identified as Divayanshu, aged two and a half years, son of Dasharath. "During the preliminary enquiry, it had come to notice that on Sunday evening the father of the deceased child had lodged a missing report of his wife Rupa with his son at the police post in Burail," police said.

On Monday, the postmortem of the deceased child was conducted and the statement of Dasharath was recorded in which he stated that he was married to Rupa in 2016. Divayanshu was born in 2017 and one female child, Komal, was born in 2019. "Dasharath alleged that his wife was not happy with the marriage and always had differences with his family. In 2019, his daughter expired. On January 25, his wife had left home with his son Divayanshu without his knowledge," police said.

Police further said, "Dashrat searched for them and as he reached home, he noticed that his son was in bed with a piece of cloth in his mouth. He shouted for help. And after a while, a PCR came on the spot and took his son to the hospital where he was declared as brought dead." "His wife was still missing from the spot. He has full doubt that his wife has killed their son and kept the body in bed. He requested for strict action against Rupa," police said.

"On the statement of Dasharath, an FIR is registered under sections 302 of IPC and his wife was nabbed subsequently," the police added.

