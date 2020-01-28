Left Menu
Videos, quizzes to raise awareness among children, teachers about Constitution in C'garh

Chhattisgarh government has provided video clippings and brief online quizzes to make the children of the state aware of the constitution and the values enshrined in it.

  Raipur (Chhattisgarh)
  Updated: 28-01-2020 10:32 IST
  • Created: 28-01-2020 10:32 IST
Students in Chhattisgarh being taught by values enshrined in the Constitution. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Chhattisgarh government provided video clippings and brief online quizzes to make the children of the state aware of the constitution and the values enshrined in it. This comes after Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had made an announcement to read the Preamble of the Indian Constitution and to organise a discussion for the children in all the schools of the state on Monday respectively, in order to mark the occasion of 71st Republic Day.

With respect to the announcement, the state education department coordinated the reading of Preamble of the Constitution and organised a well-planned discussion on the same. All the government schools are showing great interest and zeal in this direction. "This type of system is implemented for the first time by the School Education Department in Chhattisgarh," said the District Public Relations Office, Raipur.

On the first day itself, a large number of schools uploaded the video link of the respective discussion based on the constitution. Districts have been directed to upload videos on the basis of discussion on the constitution in schools. Various videos have been sent and made available to educate the teachers about the constitution in depth. A small online course was also initiated for the teachers so that they could become fully aware of all the values enshrined in the Indian constitution.

Apart from this, an online question bank has been sent of approximately 50 questions on the basis of the Preamble of the Constitution, so that teachers and children can solve these online courses. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

