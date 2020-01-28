Zoramthanga to attend Mujibur Rahman's birth centenary event

Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga will visit Bangladesh to attend an event marking birth centenary of the neighbouring country's founding president Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Assembly Speaker Lalrinliana Sailo said. Bangladesh Prime Minister and Mujibur Rahman's daughter Sheikh Hasina has invited Zoramthanga and other Mizoram ministers to the event scheduled in March, Sailo said at a programme held here on Monday.

Sailo said he recently visited Bangladesh and met Hasina and other officials there. "Bangladesh government wants to strengthen ties with Mizoram," he said.

The speaker said that road connectivity between Tlabung town in Lunglei district and Bangladesh will boost cross-border trade..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.