E-rickshaw driver stabbed over fare dispute in UP

An e-rickshaw driver was stabbed after an argument broke out with two passengers over fares in Khatoli town of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Tuesday. The driver, identified only as Shoeb, was stabbed on Monday, they said.

He was rushed to hospital while the accused were booked, police said. One of the accused, identified as Manish, was arrested, they said. In another incident, a 23-year-old man was stabbed by unidentified attackers near Numaish Camp here on Tuesday night, police said.

The victim, Akash Tyagi, was admitted to district hospital in a serious condition, they said, adding the matter is being probed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

