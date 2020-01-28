Following are top stories at 12:30 pm:

DEL17 HEALTH-LD CORONAVIRUS RML Three kept in isolation ward at RML Hospital for possible exposure to novel Coronavirus

New Delhi: Three persons with a travel history to China have been kept under observation at an isolation ward of the RML Hospital here for a possible exposure to novel coronavirus, officials said on Tuesday.

BOM5 GJ-MODI New record as Rs 12000 cr transferred directly in a/cs of 6 cr farmers: PM

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said a new record was created earlier this month when Rs 12000 crore were transferred directly into the bank accounts of six crore farmers.

DEL18 DEF-RAJNATH Pak must take demonstrable steps against terror groups: Defence Minister

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday lashed out at Pakistan for using "terror as a state policy" towards India rather than peacefully settling disputes through dialogue, and said it must take demonstrable steps against terror groups.

DEL9 AVI-AIR INDIA-WUHAN Air India jumbo plane ready for evacuation of Indians from Wuhan

Mumbai: Flag carrier Air India has kept one of its 423-seater jumbo plane ready in Mumbai for the evacuation of Indian citizens from Wuhan province in China in the wake of Cornovirus outbreak in the East Asian country, an official source said on Tuesday.

DEL16 PB CORONAVIRUS First suspected case of novel coronavirus in Punjab, Haryana region

Chandigarh, Jan 28: A 28-year-old Mohali resident, who returned from China recently, has been admitted to the isolation ward of PGIMER here after showing novel coronavirus-like symptoms, an official said on Tuesday.

BOM2 MH-CORONAVIRUS Coronavirus: Six persons under observation in Mumbai and Pune

Mumbai: A man was hospitalised in Pune on suspicion of possible exposure to the novel coronavirus during his recent visit to China, taking the total number of such admissions to six in Maharashtra so far, a senior official said on Tuesday.

BOM6 MH-ACHARYA-WOMAN

Woman accuses Ganesh Acharya of making her watch porn, writes to NCW Mumbai: A 33-year-old woman has written to the National Commission for Women (NCW) alleging that Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya used to make her watch porn videos whenever she visited his office in Mumbai.

DEL12 DEF-ARMY-VICE CHIEF

Situation in J-K along LoC, in hinterland under control: New Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Saini New Delhi: The new Vice Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen S K Saini on Tuesday said the situation in Jammu and Kashmir along both the Line of Control and in the hinterland are under control.

DEL6 PM-RAI

PM Modi pays tributes to Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday paid tributes to one of the key leaders of the freedom struggle Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary, saying his sacrifice will continue to inspire Indians.

CAL1 MN-CORONAVIRUS-MYANMAR

Myanmar installs coronavirus screening device at border with India: Official

Imphal: Myanmarese authorities have installed an infrared thermometer at the India-Myanmar border to screen Indian citizens, entering the southeast Asian country through Manipur's Moreh, for coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday.

LEGAL

LGD6 SC-SABARIMALA SC fixes 10-day period for hearing issues of discrimination against women at religious places

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that its nine-judge Constitution bench would wrap up within 10 days proceedings in the matter relating to discrimination against women in various religions and at religious places including Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.

LGD11 SC-CHEETAH SC allows Centre to bring African cheetah to suitable wildlife habitat in India

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed the Centre to introduce the African cheetah to a suitable habitat in India.

LGD4 SC-BHOPAL GAS TRAGEDY Bhopal gas tragedy: Justice S Ravindra Bhat recuses from hearing Centre's plea for additional fund

New Delhi: Supreme Court judge Justice S Ravindra Bhat on Tuesday recused himself from hearing the Centre's plea seeking Rs 7,844 crore as additional fund from successor firms of US-based Union Carbide Corporation for giving compensation to the 1984 Bhopal gas tragedy victims.

LGM1 KL-HC-GAY Gay couple moves Kerala HC to strike down provisions of Special Marriage Act

Kochi: A gay couple has moved the Kerala High Court, seeking to strike down certain provisions under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, which do not permit to get their marriage registered.

BUSINESS

DEL4 BIZ-STOCKS-OPEN Sensex rises over 150 pts; HDFC top gainer

Mumbai: Market benchmark Sensex jumped over 150 points in opening session on Tuesday driven by gains in index-heavyweight HDFC following strong quarterly results.

FOREIGN

FGN6 CHINA-LD VIRUS China virus death toll jumps to 106; confirmed cases climb to over 4,500

Beijing: China has reported 24 more deaths from coronavirus epidemic, taking the number of fatalities to 106 as the confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the outbreak stand at 4,515, the health authorities announced on Tuesday. By K J M Varma

FGN9 BOEING-INDIA-GROWTH Boeing says India is critical to its international growth plans

Washington: US aerospace giant Boeing has identified India as one of its top markets and critical to its international growth plans, eyeing the country's plans to buy fighter jets worth billions of dollars. By Lalit K Jha.

