CAL14 CAL14 SHARJEEL-LD ARREST Anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam arrested in Bihar

Jehanabad: Anti-CAA activist Sharjeel Imam, who was on the run after sedition charges were slapped against him for allegedly making inflammatory statements, was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad district on Tuesday, state's police chief Gupteshwar Pandey said.

DEL63 MEA-LD CHINA-CORONAVIRUS Coronavirus outbreak: Preparations for evacuating Indians from Hubei has begun, says MEA

New Delhi: India has begun preparations for the evacuation of its nationals affected by the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak in China's Hubei Province, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

DEL42 DL-LD VERMA-SHAHEEN BAGH Shaheen Bagh protesters can enter your homes, rape and kill: BJP MP

New Delhi: BJP MP Parvesh Verma on Tuesday said what happened in Kashmir with Kashmiri Pandits could happen in Delhi, warning that lakhs of anti-CAA protesters in Shaheen Bagh could enter homes to kill and rape women.

NATION DEL40 AVI-AIR INDIA-LD WUHAN

Air India jumbo plane ready for evacuation of Indians from Wuhan Mumbai: Air India has kept a 423-seater jumbo plane ready in Mumbai for evacuating Indian citizens from Wuhan city in China in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, an official source said on Tuesday.

DEL64 LD INDIA-LUXEMBOURG

'Do everything to not increase stateless people': Luxembourg FM to Jaishankar New Delhi: Amidst concerns over India's new citizenship act and the NRC, Luxembourg, a European Union member, on Tuesday said it doesn't want to "interfere in the domestic policy" of this country but has asked New Delhi to "do everything" to not increase stateless people.

DEL34 PM-NCC

Brought CAA to correct historical injustice: PM Modi New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government has brought the Citizenship Amendment Act to correct "historical injustice" and to fulfil the BJP's "old promise" to religious minorities living in neighbouring countries.

DEL52 RJ-LD-RAHUL

Modi govt tarnished India's image, deterred investors: Rahul Jaipur: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of destroying India's image as a country of peace and harmony and urged the youth not to let their voice be suppressed.

BOM6 BOM6 MH-ACHARYA-WOMAN

Woman accuses Ganesh Acharya of making her watch porn, writes to NCW Mumbai: A 33-year-old woman has written to the National Commission for Women (NCW) alleging that Bollywood choreographer Ganesh Acharya used to make her watch porn videos whenever she visited his office in Mumbai.

CAL11 WB-DHANKHAR-LD CU

Guv leaves CU convocation venue following students' protest Kolkata: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar was on Tuesday prevented by a section of students from attending the Calcutta University's annual convocation at Nazrul Mancha here, following which he left the premises.

LEGAL

LGD35 SC-2NDLD NIRBHAYA Nirbhaya: Centre seeks dismissal of convict's plea, says ill-treatment in prison no ground for mercy

New Delhi: The Centre Tuesday sought dismissal of the plea of one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case against rejection of his mercy plea and said that being ill-treated in prison cannot be a ground for mercy to one who has committed such a heinous crime.

LGD14 SC-GUJARAT RIOTS SC grants bail to 17 convicts in 2002 Sardarpura post-Godhra riots case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to 17 convicts in the 2002 Sardarpura post-Godhra riots case in which 33 Muslims were burnt alive and asked them to relocate to Madhya Pradesh and do community service.

LGD6 SC-SABARIMALA SC fixes 10-day period for hearing issues of discrimination against women at religious places

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said that its nine-judge Constitution bench would wrap up within 10 days proceedings in the matter relating to discrimination against women in various religions and at religious places including Kerala's Sabarimala Temple.

BUSINESS

DEL60 BIZ-STOCKS-CLOSE Sensex sheds 188 pts; China virus fears roil markets

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex dropped another 188 points on Tuesday in line with weak global sentiment triggered by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus.

DCM16 BIZ-ANTIDUMPING India begins dumping probe into chemical imported from China

New Delhi: India has initiated a probe into an alleged dumping of a chemical used in dyes and pharma industries from China following a complaint from a domestic player.

FOREIGN

FGN6 CHINA-LD VIRUS China virus death toll jumps to 106; confirmed cases climb to over 4,500

Beijing: China has reported 24 more deaths from coronavirus epidemic, taking the number of fatalities to 106 as the confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the outbreak stand at 4,515, the health authorities announced on Tuesday. By K J M Varma

FGN23 PAK-HINDU-GIRL Pak Hindu girl abducted from wedding, forcibly converted to Islam and married to Muslim man

Karachi: A 24-year-old Hindu girl was allegedly abducted by armed assailants from her wedding venue in Pakistan's Sindh province and forcefully converted to Islam before being married off to a Muslim man, community members said, in the latest such incident in the country.

