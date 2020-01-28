19 Kangra villages selected under Centre's Adarsh Gram Yojana

Nineteen SC-dominated villages in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district have been selected by the Centre under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsh Gram Yojana, an official said here on Tuesday. Additional Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma said the development of adequate infrastructure in the villages under the scheme and improvement in socio-economic indicators will be ensured so that inequality reduces and people get basic facilities.

He said in order to fulfil this objective, the focus will be on drinking water and sanitation, education, health and nutrition, social security, rural roads and housing, electricity and clean fuel, financial inclusion, digitisation and skill development. The ADC said the Union government has made a provision of Rs 20 lakh each for the identified villages and a time period of two years has been fixed for the use of this amount.

These villages have been selected according to the 2011 Census.

