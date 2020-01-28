Left Menu
Assam's tableau adjudged best among states, UTs in Republic Day parade

  PTI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 28-01-2020 17:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 17:48 IST
Assam's tableau has been adjudged the best among the 16 states and union territories that participated in the Republic Day parade on Sunday, an official release said. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday awarded Assam for the best tableau, which was based on the theme 'Land of Unique Craftsmanship and Culture'.

The tableaux of Odisha and Uttar Pradesh were named joint second best, a defence ministry release said. "The tableau of Odisha displayed the famous Rukuna Ratha Yatra of Lord Lingaraja worshipped as both Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu in a sixth century built temple named 'Lingaraj Temple' at Bhubaneswar. The tableau of Uttar Pradesh mirrored the cultural and religious tourism of the state with the theme 'Sarva Dharma Sama Bhav'," the release added.

Among the six tableaux from different ministries and departments, Ministry of Jal Shakti and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) won the joint best award. Its tableau showcased the government's new initiative 'Jal Jeevan Mission' that aims to provide functional household tap connection to every rural household by 2024 - Har Ghar Jal.

In line with its motto 'Aapda Sewa Sadaiv', the tableau of NDRF showcased the force's successful and "illustrious journey of humanitarian service" in natural and man-made disasters, the release stated. The tableau of Central Public Works Department (CPWD), with the theme 'Kashmir se Kanyakumari', bagged the special prize for showcasing different parts of the country decorated with colourful and fragrant flowers.

Singh presented the award of best cultural performance to the children of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, which is in B-Block of Janakpuri in New Delhi. "The children displayed a colourful performance on the theme 'Mharo Rang Rangilo Rajasthan'. The consolation prize was given to the children of West Zone Cultural Centre, Udaipur who presented Garba, the folk dance of Gujarat," the press release said.

