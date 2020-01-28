Left Menu
Development News Edition

37 Indian wetlands declared sites of international importance under Ramsar: Javadekar

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 18:38 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 18:38 IST
37 Indian wetlands declared sites of international importance under Ramsar: Javadekar

The Ramsar Convention has declared 10 more wetlands in India as sites of international importance, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar announced on Tuesday, in a major recognition for the government's effort towards conservation and rejuvenation of its wetlands. With this, a total of 37 sites in the country have been recognised under the international treaty. Wetlands declared as Ramsar sites are protected under strict guidelines.

The Convention, signed in 1971 in the Iranian city of Ramsar, is one of the oldest inter-governmental accord for preserving the ecological character of wetlands. Also known as the Convention on Wetlands, it aims to develop a global network of wetlands for conservation of biological diversity and for sustaining human life. Javadekar said in a tweet that the Ramsar declaration is an acknowledgement of the government's commitment to conservation of wetlands.

"Happy to inform that Ramsar has declared 10 more wetland sites from India as sites of international importance for the conservation of global biological diversity. It is an acknowledgment of India's commitment towards conservation and sustainable use of its wetland. "The total number of Ramsar sites in India are now 37 and the surface area covered by these sites is 1,067,939 hectares. Conservation of wetlands would also go a long way in achieving our PM's dream of #NalseJal in each houseland," he tweeted.

Among the 10 new Ramsar sites is Nandur Madhameshwar, a first in Maharashtra. Punjab, which has three Ramsar sites, added three — Keshopur-Miani, Beas Conservation Reserve and Nangal.

UP, which had one, has added six Ramsar sites — Nawabganj, Parvati Agra, Saman, Samaspur, Sandi and SarsaiNawar. The other Ramsar sites are in Rajasthan, Kerala, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, West Bengal, Jammu and Kashmir, Andhra Pradesh, Manipur, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh.

Wetlands provide a wide range of important resources and ecosystem services such as food, water, fibre, groundwater recharge, water purification, flood moderation, erosion control and climate regulation. "They are, in fact, a major source of water and our main supply of freshwater comes from an array of wetlands which help soak rainfall and recharge groundwater," the ministry said in a statement. "In the past six months, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has prepared a four pronged strategy for the restoration of wetlands which includes preparing a baseline data, wetland health cards, enlisting wetland mitras and preparing targeted Integrated Management Plans.

"Conservation of wetlands would also go a long way in achieving our PM’s dream of ‘Nal se Jal’ in each household. The Ministry would be working closely with the State Wetland Authorities to ensure wise use of these sites," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mumbai: BEST staff hold protest march against management plans

Mahindra Lifespace Q3 profit down 91% at Rs 1.8 cr

One Punch Man Season 3 release period, Know more on Saitama’s presence, What latest we know

Taliban claims to have shot down US military plane in Afghanistan

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EU blacklists seven more people in Russian-annexed Crimea

The European Union added seven Russian-backed officials in Crimea to its sanctions blacklist on Tuesday for organizing local elections in the peninsula last year. The decision came after Cyprus came on board, as any EU move on sanctions req...

Modi govt destroyed India's image, deterred investors: Rahul

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of destroying Indias image as a country of peace and harmony and urged the youth not to let their voice be suppressed. Addressing a youth rally here, the former Co...

Gokulam Kerala FC embarrass Kenkre FC 10-1 in IWL

Gokulam Kerala FC embarrassed Kenkre FC 10-1 in their Hero Indian Womens League football fixture here on Tuesday. Gokulams Nepali striker Sabitra Bhandari was the star of the show with five goals. Karishma Shirvoikar notched up a hat-trick,...

UPDATE 4-Man in Germany contracts coronavirus in one of first cases of transmission outside China

Germany has declared its first confirmed case of the coronavirus after a 33-year-old man contracted it from a colleague visiting his workplace from Shanghai, in one of the first cases of person-to-person transmission outside China.The case ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020