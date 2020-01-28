Left Menu
Rain or thundershowers in many places in Bengal on Wednesday:

  Kolkata
Rain or thundershowers in many places in Bengal on Wednesday:

The Met department on Tuesday forecast rain or thundershowers in many places of Gangetic West Bengal on Wednesday. The sub-Himalayan districts of the state are likely to receive rain on Thursday, it said.

Owing to the formation of rain clouds over the state, rise in night temperature by 2 to 4 degree Celsius is likely during the next two days. Night temperature is likely to decrease thereafter by 2 to 4 degree Celsius during the next 2 to 3 days over land area of the state, it said.

The Himalayan tourist town of Darjeeling was the coldest in the state at 2.6 degree Celsius on Tuesday, where the mercury rose to a maximum 8.6 degree Celsius during the day, the Met said. Siliguri was the coldest in the plains with the night temperature dropping to 6.4 degree Celsius, with neighbouring Jalpaiguri (7.9) and Coochbehar (7.1) following closely.

The night temperature in Kolkata rose to 13.9 degree Celsius, where the lowest on the previous day stood at 12.6 degrees..

