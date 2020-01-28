UNICEF representative meets J&K LG, briefs him about programmes

UNICEF representative in India Yasmin Ali Haque on Tuesday met Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu here at the Raj Bhavan, an official said. Haque briefed the LG about the welfare programmes of UNICEF and their execution in the Union Territory for the advancement of rights and development of children, adolescents and women.

The programmes focus on promoting primary education, gender equality and women empowerment; reducing child mortality, improving maternal health, combating deadly diseases, ensuring environmental sustainability and increasing public awareness in this regard, the official said. Murmu highlighted the achievements of the UT in these areas and the steps being taken by the Jammu and Kashmir administration to meet the obligations enumerated in the UNICEF Charter.

He assured full cooperation in effective implementation of public welfare programmes of the UNICEF, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

