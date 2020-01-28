Left Menu
200 people bitten by stray dogs in Rourkela

  • Rourkela
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 20:57 IST
  • Created: 28-01-2020 20:52 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

More than 200 people were bitten by stray dogs in and around Indira Gandhi Park locality here in the last three days, officials said on Tuesday. More than 200 patients have been given medical treatment after being bitten by stray and rabid dogs since Sunday, Doctors at Rourkela Government Hospital (RGH) said, adding some dog bite cases were received on Tuesday too.

Director of RGH Dr. Dinabandhu Panda said on an average 70 to 80 dog bite cases are reported at the hospital every day, but the count went up to 141 on Sunday after the biting spree in Indira Gandhi Park area. He said it is difficult to calculate the exact number of people who fell victim to stray dogs in the last three days as the hospital receives a mixed variety of patients coming for the administration of the anti-rabies vaccine.

Stating that there is no scarcity of vaccines in the hospital, Dr. Panda said everything is available in adequate quantity. "We maintain a good stock," he said Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Rourkela, Aboli Sunil Narbane said the administration is aware of the incident and has already asked Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) officials to take appropriate action. Deputy Commissioner of RMC Sudhansu Bhoi said, "we have started the dog catching operation. We are going to keep them in the kennel we have." Steps for sterilization will also be undertaken, he said Meanwhile, MLA Rourkela Sarada Nayak visited RGH and took stock of the situation, especially about the availability of vaccine.

"I am keeping an eye on the entire development and have instructed the RGH authorities to maintain ample stock of the vaccine. I have also spoken to RMC officials in this regard.

