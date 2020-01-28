Left Menu
Development News Edition

Orissa HC directs police to register FIR against minister

  • PTI
  • |
  • Cuttack
  • |
  • Updated: 28-01-2020 21:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-01-2020 21:29 IST
Orissa HC directs police to register FIR against minister

The Orissa High Court has directed the state police to register an FIR against state minister Padmanabha Behera as per the complaint filed by a man alleging that Behera had provided false educational qualification in his election affidavit. The HC had given such a direction to the police earlier this month, the certified copy of the order was available on Tuesday.

Bhagban Bagh, a voter of Birmaharajpur Assembly segment of Sonepur district from where the Commerce and Transport minister was elected as an MLA on a BJD ticket, in his police complaint had alleged that Behera had provided false affidavits regarding his education at the time of filing his nomination papers. A native of Kandhamal district, Behera had won from Phulbani Assembly segment in 2004 and resigned in 2008 as steel and Mines minister following ethnic violence in Kandhamal. Since then, Behera had been returning to the Assembly in 2009, 2014 and 2019 winning from Birmaharajpur.

While in 2009, he had maintained in his affidavit of passing HSC examination in 1972, in 2014 elections, he mentioned his year of passing HSC examination was 1973. Surprisingly, in 2019 affidavit, Beheras educational qualification is mentioned as passed Class VIII and not a matriculate.

Seeking an investigation into it and taking appropriate action as per law, Bhagaban had made a police complaint on December 13, 2019. When police refused to register his complaint as an FIR, Bhagban had approached the Orissa High Court seeking judicial intervention. Considering the submissions made in the High Court, Justice Dr B R Sarangi has directed the Birmaharajpur police station Inspector-in-Charge to register the written complaint of Bhagban Bagh as an FIR and take follow up action in accordance with law as laid down by Supreme Court in Lalita Kumari versus state of UP case decided in the year 2014..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

I'm not defined by it: Daniel Kaluuya does not want to talk about race

British star Daniel Kaluuya is tired of answering questions about race and diversity in movies as the actor believes there is much more to him besides the colour of his skin. In an interview with Radio Times, the 30-year-old actor distanced...

British Airways suspends bookings for China flights after coronavirus warnings

British Airways has suspended bookings on its website for direct flights from London to Beijing and Shanghai until March, after warnings over travel to China due to the coronavirus outbreak. BA.com, the airlines website, shows no direct fli...

Toll rises to 21 from New Zealand volcano eruption

The death toll from last months volcanic eruption on New Zealands White Island rose to 21 after another person died in hospital from injuries, police confirmed on Thursday. The name of the deceased will be released after family members have...

ANALYSIS-Investors find some Unilever foods hard to swallow

Six months after Unilevers Alan Jope suggested he may get rid of brands without purpose, investors are wondering when he will deliver. Their sights have long been set on the Anglo-Dutch firms foods business, which has lagged growth in the r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020