3 Maha districts got more funds last year, others less: Pawar

Nagpur, Chandrapur and Sindhudurg were allotted higher District Planning Committee Scheme funds to the tune of Rs 651 crore in 2019-20 by the then Maharashtra government after curtailing money of some of other districts, state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said on Tuesday. To set right the situation, these three districts will see less allotment for the fiscal 2020-21, Pawar said here after chairing a DPC meeting of Nagpur division.

Pawar said, "as per my thinking", the funds for Nagpur were increased because then CM Devendra Fadnavis hailed from here, while it was done for Chandrapur due it being the home district of then finance minister Sudhir Mungantiwar. "As per the formula (for 2020-21), Nagpur will get Rs 299.52 crore as against Rs 525 crore last year. As per the formula, Nagpur should have got Rs 288 crore last year," he said.

Similarly, Chandrapur got Rs 375 crore last year against the ideal Rs 215 crore, while it would be allotted Rs 223 crore this year, he added. Sindhudurg, which got Rs 225 crore last year against the ideal Rs 113 crore, will receive Rs 118 crore worth of funds this year, Pawar informed.

He said he would consult Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray to see if the drop in funding for these districts can be set right in the next budget. "Special funds will be given to Gadchiroli, Washim, Osmanabad and Nandurbar as the per capita income of these districts is less," he added.

Wardha would also get Rs 95 crore to celebrate various functions as part of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi..

