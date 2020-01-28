Man accused by siblings of stalking their sister kills one of

A 40-year-old man was stabbed todeath in Agripada in Mumbai Central after he accused anotherof stalking his sister, police said on Tuesday

The incident took place on Monday at Dhobi ghat inSaat Rasta area, an official said

"Two brothers confronted a man they had accused ofstalking their sister. During an altercation, the man stabbedto death one of the brothers. He has been identified as VinodMokhra. Further probe is underway," he said.

