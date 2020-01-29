Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala Guv reads references on anti CAA resolution in assembly

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 11:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 11:23 IST
Kerala Guv reads references on anti CAA resolution in assembly

Springing a surprise, Kerala Governor Mohammed Arif Khan on Wednesday read out the references on the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) resolution passed by the state assembly, while presenting his policy address of the Left government in the House. The governor, who has been at loggerheads with the government over the anti CAA resolution passed by the assembly and the petition moved in the Supreme court against the law, said though he has "reservations and disagreement" over the subject, he would read paragraph 18 of the policy address, to "honour" the Chief Minister's wish.

Para 18 is regarding the anti CAA resolution. "I am going to read this para (paragraph 18) because the Honorable Chief Minister wants me to read this, although I hold the view that this does not come under the definition of the policy or programme," he said.

Referring to the recent correspondence with the CPI(M)- led LDF government in this connection, Khan said the CM himself had said in his letter that "this is the view of the government". The Governor said though he disagreed on this, he was going to read the paragraph to honour the wish of Chief Minister Vijayan.

Reading out the anti-CAA stand of the state government, he said, "our citizenship can never be on the basis of religion as this goes against the grain of secularism which is part of the basic structure of the constitution. This august body (Kerala Assembly) unanimously passed a resolution requesting the Centre to abrogate the CAA 2019, which my government believes goes against the cardinal principles underlying our Constitution." The government has also filed a petition in the Apex court invoking Art 131 of the constitution, he noted.

"Strong states and strong centre are pillars of our federalism. The voices of genuine apprehension of the state needs to be considered by the central government in the right spirit, keeping broad national interest in mind particularly when constitutional values are involved and there are widespread anxieties and apprehensions among a large number of citizens, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Tsunami threat in Caribbean Sea has passed -International Tsunami Center

Yes Bank sells shares worth Rs 5.7 cr in Reliance Power

BMS opposes Air India sale, asks govt to revisit decision

Song Joong-Ki embraces Juana del Río, Song Hye-Kyo’s possible role in Anna

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chinese students return to virus quarantine in Singapore

Students in Singapore have been hurriedly clearing out dormitory rooms to be used as quarantine facilities for their peers as the city-state ramps up precautionary measures against the fast-spreading coronavirus.The city-state said this wee...

Oilers' Kassian lightens rhetoric ahead of rematch with Flames

Nearly three weeks after the brouhaha that signaled the Battle of Alberta is working back to its nasty heyday, Zack Kassian and the Edmonton Oilers have their chance to exact a pound of flesh when the Calgary Flames come calling on Wednesda...

Toll rises to 21 from New Zealand volcano eruption

The death toll from last months volcanic eruption on New Zealands White Island rose to 21 after another person died in hospital from injuries, police confirmed on Thursday. The name of the deceased will be released after family members have...

JSW Infrastructure plans Rs 300 cr investment to develop

JSW Infrastructure on Wednesday said it has signed a concession agreement with New Mangalore Port Trust NMPT to develop and operate its first container terminal project at the port for 30 years. The infrastructure company, part of the USD ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020