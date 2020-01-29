Minor girl repeatedly raped by neighbour in Hyderabad; case registered

A 30-year-old man allegedly raped a minor girl repeatedly for the past few days whenever her parents went outside for work. The accused is identified as Jahangir, who allegedly lured the 13-year-old girl before committing the heinous act.

According to Panjagutta Police, "On the intervening night of January 28 and 29, we received a complaint from women stating that her 13-year-old daughter was raped by their neighbor." The victim family resides in the MS Maqta area in the limits of Panjagutta police station. "Since the past few when the parents of the victim went to work the accused Jahangir lured the minor girl and committed rape on her for five to six times," police said.

A case under section 376 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 5, 6 of POCSO Act has been registered and the victim girl has been sent for medical examination. Teams have been deployed to nab the accused persons, police added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.