Maha: Police nab three members of notorious Rajasthan gang

The Kolhapur police nabbed three members of the notorious Rajasthan-based 007 gang, following an exchange of fire at Kini Toll Plaza in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, an official said on Wednesday. Acting on a tip-off from the Rajasthan police, the police were on the lookout for a white car in which three members of the gang were reportedly traveling in, Kolhapur superintendent of police Abhinav Deshmukh said.

When the police flagged down the vehicle on Pune- Bengaluru Highway at around 9.30 pm on Tuesday, the armed occupants tried to flee by opening fire, he said. The policemen retaliated by firing six rounds from their service revolvers, of which three bullets hit Shyamlal Bishnoi's feet and one hit Saravan Bishnoi, he said, adding that third accused Shriram Bishnoi was unhurt.

The 007 gang were popular on social media for posting videos flaunting weapons, the official said. The Rajasthan police had been hunting for the accused for the last couple of months, as there are 20 cases of murder and attempt to murder against them, he added.

