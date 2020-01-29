Govt mulls nutrition gardens in Jammu schools

Nutrition gardens may soon come up in government-run schools in Jammu and vegetables sourced from them will be used to prepare Mid Day Meals for students. Mission Director, Mid Day Meal, Dr Arun Manhas said, "The administration is mulling to establish 'school nutrition gardens' in all government-run schools of Jammu and Kashmir".

“The vegetables grown in these gardens will be used in preparation of Mid Day Meals (MDM), which are served to students in schools under the MDM scheme,” Dr Manhas said. The Mission Director made these remarks during a cooking competition that was held at Government Higher Secondary School, Vijaypur, in Samba district.

The idea behind the competition was to promote community participation and motivate cooks-cum-helpers by incentivising their recipes, he said.PTI AB DV DV

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

