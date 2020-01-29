Left Menu
Development News Edition

LoP asks CM to allot land to all Odisha districts in Puri

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 16:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 16:44 IST
LoP asks CM to allot land to all Odisha districts in Puri

Leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly, Pradipta Kumar Naik on Wednesday urged the state government to allot land in favour of each district for construction of guest houses in Puri for pilgrims. Naik made this request to chief minister Naveen Patnaik through a letter while thanking Odisha government for undertaking beautification of Puri and surroundings of Lord Jagannath Temple.

"It gives me immense pleasure to see the improvement of the pilgrim site of Puri by the state government," he said. "It is worthy to mention here that the local devotees of all districts of Odisha frequently come to Puri for their darshan to Lord Jagannath and during festive occasions like car festival, Bahuda, Kartik Purnima, Dola Purnima, Nagarjun Bhesa, Sunabhesad and Tila Saptami," Naik said.

The poor people are unable to get a shelter in Puri for which they face immense difficulties during their pilgrimage, Naik said, adding that prior to 1959, the devotees coming to Puri were staying at the inns/houses at Batamangala owned by the 'Pandas (servitors). They were taking the devotees to the temple with proper identity. But now most of the inns of the Pandas have been either demolished or in a damaged condition which has forced the pilgrims to either stay at hotels or return home, the BJP leader said.

"It will be better to provide a government accommodation to each devotee at Puri for smooth darshan of Lord Jagannath, which is why I think guest houses and any other accommodation at low cost has to be provided to devotees by the state government," Naik said. "Therefore, it is requested to kindly allot half an acre of land for each district in a compact patch of land in Puri town with good guest houses in the name of the concerned district so that the devotees can comfortably stay at Puri ...," Naiks letter said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-France confirms fifth case of infection with coronavirus

France has confirmed a fifth case of infection by the new coronavirus from China, the French health minister said on Wednesday, adding the patient was the daughter of an 80-year-old man already hospitalized with the disease.Agnes Buzyn also...

White House bars Bolton book release over 'top secret' material

Washington, Jan 30 AFP The White House told former national security advisor John Bolton that a book reportedly containing damaging evidence for President Donald Trump cannot be published because it breaks secrecy laws. The warning was made...

UPDATE 1-Suspected Islamist militants kill at least 30 in Congo

Suspected Islamist militants killed at least 30 people overnight in attacks on villages in the east of the Democratic Republic of Congo, local officials and civil society leaders said on Wednesday.Four villages were raided by the Allied Dem...

Palestinian President Abbas to speak in U.N. Security Council on U.S. peace plan -envoy

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas will speak in the United Nations Security Council in the next two weeks about the U.S. Middle East peace plan, Palestinian U.N. envoy Riyad Mansour said on Wednesday.Mansour said he hoped the Security Cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020