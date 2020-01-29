Following are the top stories at 5 pm:

TOP NEWS:

LGD10 SC-NIRBHAYA-2NDLD MERCY SC dismisses Nirbhaya convict Mukesh's petition against rejection of mercy plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed Nirbhaya convict Mukesh Kumar Singh's petition challenging the rejection of his mercy plea and said expeditious disposal of a plea does not mean non application of mind by the president.

DEL53 HEALTH-CORONAVIRUS-ADVISORY Centre issues fresh advisory, asks people to refrain from travelling to China

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Wednesday asked Indians to refrain from travelling to China where the novel coronavirus has claimed over 100 lives.

DEL26 CAB-ABORTION Cabinet approves raising of upper limit for permitting abortions to 24 weeks

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved extending the upper limit for permitting abortions from the present 20 weeks to 24 weeks.

NATION DEL56 AVI-LD INDIGO-CORONAVIRUS

New Delhi: IndiGo airlines said on Wednesday that due to the novel coronavirus outbreak in China, it has decided to suspend its flights on the Bengaluru-Hong Kong route from February 1 and on the Delhi-Chengdu route from February 1 to 20.

CAL7 WB-LD CLASH Two killed, one injured in clash: Police

Baharampore(WB): Two persons were killed and one was injured in a clash over a protest programme against the CAA and the proposed NRC in West Bengal's Murshidabad district on Wednesday, police said.

DEL54 JD(U)-EXPEL JD(U) expels Prashant Kishor and Pavan Varma

New Delhi: The JD(U) on Wednesday expelled its vice president Prashant Kishor and general secretary Pavan Varma from the party, saying their conduct in recent past has made it clear that they don't want to abide by the party's discipline.

DEL52 EC-BJP-LD STAR CAMPAIGNERS Delhi polls: EC orders removal of Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma as BJP's star campaigners

New Delhi: The Election Commission on Wednesday ordered the removal of BJP leaders Anurag Thakur and Parvesh Verma from the party's list of star campaigners for Delhi polls over their controversial remarks.

DEL33 AVI-LD KUNAL KAMRA-SPICEJET Arnab's heckling: SpiceJet, GoAir ban Kamra; AirAsia India and Vistara 'reviewing' matter

New Delhi: After IndiGo and Air India, SpiceJet and GoAir on Wednesday suspended stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra from flying with them for allegedly heckling journalist Arnab Goswami aboard an IndiGo Mumbai-Lucknow flight.

DEL32 BJP-2NDLD NEHWAL Badminton ace Saina Nehwal joins BJP, calls Modi an inspiration

New Delhi: Former world number one badminton player Saina Nehwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an "inspiration" with his "hard work" for the country.

LEGAL

LGD16 DL-COURT-SHARJEEL Sharjeel Imam to be produced before Delhi court, lawyers raise slogans calling him traitor

New Delhi: Situation at Patiala House Courts Complex remained tense on Wednesday after Delhi Police informed that Sharjeel Imam, arrested on sedition charges, will be produced before the magistrate here.

LGD13 DL-HC-JNU What is the purpose of taking home exams if classes not held, HC asks JNU

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) what was the purpose of having online open book or take home exams if classes have not been held.

BUSINESS

DCM23 BIZ-GST-GAS

Oil Min pitches for inclusion of natural gas in GST New Delhi: Ahead of the Union Budget, the Oil Ministry has made a renewed pitch for inclusion of natural gas in the ambit of GST to promote the use of the environment-friendly fuel by reducing multiplicity of taxes and improving business climate.

DCM18 BIZ-LAMBORGHINI-INDIA

Lamborghini sees double-digit sales growth in India in 2020 New Delhi: Italian carmaker Lamborghini on Wednesday said there has been a slowdown in its order intake in India due to the ongoing economic slowdown although it expects sales to grow in double digits in 2020.

FOREIGN

FGN40 CHINA-VIRUS-INDIANS

Will provide necessary assistance for evacuation of foreign nationals from Wuhan: China Beijing: As India prepares to airlift its citizens from Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak, China said on Wednesday that it would make all appropriate arrangements and provide necessary assistance if any country "insists" on evacuating its nationals. By K J M Varma

FGN24 UN-MIDEAST-2NDLD PEACE PLAN

UN says committed to supporting Palestinians, Israelis resolve conflict as Trump unveils peace plan United Nations: UN chief Antonio Guterres said the global body remains committed to supporting Palestinians and Israelis to resolve the conflict on the basis of UN resolutions, international law and bilateral agreements, a day after US President Donald Trump unveiled his Middle East peace plan aimed at settling one of the world's longest disputes. BY Yoshita Singh

SPORTS

SPF28 SPO-CRI-IND-RES India beat NZ in Super Over to take unassailable 3-0 lead in T20 series

Hamilton: India defeated New Zealand in the third T20 International via Super Over to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series here on Wednesday.

