Coronavirus: Arunachal takes step to check possible outbreak

  • PTI
  • Itanagar
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 17:21 IST
  • Created: 29-01-2020 17:16 IST
The authorities have issued an advisory to the Changlang district administration asking it for taking preventive measures to stop the possible spread of coronavirus through goods on sale at a border haat. The focus is on the Pangsau Pass Border Haat in Changlang district, which is close to Myanmar as well as southern China, as the deadly virus could be spread through goods sold to Indian customers.

A total of 132 people have died from the disease in China. "In view of the alarming situation, it is desirable to take due diligent care and make all relevant apparatus in active motion, especially along with the Pangsau Pass Border Haat point," the advisory issued by Trade and Commerce Director Tokong Pertin said.

"The outbreak of the virus this time is very serious and fatal. It is reported that there is no cure once it is infected," the director stated in the advisory.

