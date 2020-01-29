Left Menu
Guj: Stone-pelting in Surat during Bharat Bandh, cop injured

  • PTI
  |
  • Ahmedabad
  |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 17:23 IST
  • Created: 29-01-2020 17:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Incidents of road blockade and stone-pelting were reported during the `Bharat Bandh' called by various organizations to protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in Gujarat on Wednesday, police said. A police officer was injured in stone-pelting in Surat.

A group of masked persons pelted stones at police personnel near Madina Masjid in Limbayat locality of Surat, injuring an assistant sub-inspector, a senior official said. The police brought the situation under control after dispersing the crowd with baton-charge, and patrolling has been stepped up in the area, he said.

At least 70 persons were detained after they tried to block a road by burning tires in Katargam area of Surat city. Protesters also burned tires to block the Ahmedabad- Rajkot national highway at Kerala village, causing a huge traffic jam near Bavla town in Ahmedabad district.

Over a dozen protesters were detained and the traffic was restored, the officer said. Markets remained closed in parts of Vadodara, Bharuch and Surat cities. The western part of Bharuch city and nearby villages wore a deserted look.

The shut-down had a visible impact at Kurchan, Luwara, Palej and some other villages near Bharuch city. In Bhavnagar city, 24 members of the Bahujan Kranti Morcha (BKM) were detained when they were appealing people to close their shops.

BKM members have also seen appealing people keep their establishments closed in parts of Vadodara. BKM and some other organizations had called for the Bandh to protest against the recently passed CAA and the proposed NRC.

