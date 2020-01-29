Man arrested for killing 14-year-old boy in J-K's Kathua

The police have arrested a man for allegedly killing a 14-year-old boy in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday. Sahil Kumar was found murdered with grievous injuries on his head, face, and throat in the bushes of Pandhrar village on January 19, hours after his father lodged a missing person report at the Kathua police station, a police spokesperson said.

"The blind murder case of the minor was solved with the arrest of Tarsem Lal of the same village," he said, adding that the accused has confessed to his involvement in the murder. He said Lal had developed enmity with the boy over a trivial issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

