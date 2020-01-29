Left Menu
Development News Edition

KoPT begin mandatory screening for coronavirus

KoPT begin mandatory screening for coronavirus
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Kolkata Port Trust Wednesday began mandatory screening of the crew of shipping liners coming and leaving the two ports under it in view of the scare of novel coronavirus (nCoV). There are no reports of positive nCoV cases in India so far and preventative measures have been adopted including screening of passengers bound for the country at airports.

"The 100 percent mandatory thermal scanning of all foreign going(FG) ships was started at both Kolkata and Haldia docks. The crew of foreign incoming vessels is also being screened and they will be allowed in only after the thermal screening," KoPT spokesperson Sanjoy Kumar Mukherjee said. Medical safety gear like gloves, masks, and medical kits have been procured and five infrared thermal scanners have been placed at Kolkata and Haldia docks, he said.

So far three ships have been screened in Kolkata port and tests are in progress at Haldia port in one ship which has 75 crew members, KoPT officials said. If any nCoV case is detected then public health office will be informed and quarantine protocol will be followed, they said.

Most of the foreign vessels in Kolkata port come from Singapore, Port Kelang, Colombo and some other ports of South East Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

FACTBOX-Airlines suspend some flights to China over coronavirus

New panel set up to help make Sustainable Development Goals a reality

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Canada to evacuate citizens from flu-hit China region warns against travel

Canada will evacuate about 160 of its citizens from the Chinese region that is the epicenter for the new coronavirus, and the government is urging others to avoid non-essential travel to China, a top official said on Wednesday.We have 160 C...

Brazilian makes power from a penny worth of paper, graphite paint

A Brazilian researcher has discovered a way to generate enough energy to power a small Christmas tree using about a penny worth of paper and graphite paint, opening a new possibility for cheap, sustainable electricity for poorer communities...

UPDATE 6-Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards with top 4 prizes

Teen sensation Billie Eilish swept the Grammy Awards on Sunday, winning all four top prizes - album, song, record of the year and best new artist - in a rare feat at the music industrys highest honors.Eilish, an 18-year-old newcomer with a ...

WRAPUP 16-WHO to reconsider declaring global emergency as China virus evacuations begin

Foreign governments flew their citizens out of the epicenter of Chinas coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday, as the number of deaths jumped to 133 and the World Health Organization voiced grave concern about person-to-person spread in three ot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020