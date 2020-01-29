KoPT begin mandatory screening for coronavirus

Kolkata Port Trust Wednesday began mandatory screening of the crew of shipping liners coming and leaving the two ports under it in view of the scare of novel coronavirus (nCoV). There are no reports of positive nCoV cases in India so far and preventative measures have been adopted including screening of passengers bound for the country at airports.

"The 100 percent mandatory thermal scanning of all foreign going(FG) ships was started at both Kolkata and Haldia docks. The crew of foreign incoming vessels is also being screened and they will be allowed in only after the thermal screening," KoPT spokesperson Sanjoy Kumar Mukherjee said. Medical safety gear like gloves, masks, and medical kits have been procured and five infrared thermal scanners have been placed at Kolkata and Haldia docks, he said.

So far three ships have been screened in Kolkata port and tests are in progress at Haldia port in one ship which has 75 crew members, KoPT officials said. If any nCoV case is detected then public health office will be informed and quarantine protocol will be followed, they said.

Most of the foreign vessels in Kolkata port come from Singapore, Port Kelang, Colombo and some other ports of South East Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.