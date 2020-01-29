Man wanted in MCOCA case arrested from northwest Delhi

A 35-year-old man wanted in a MCOCA case has been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, officials said on Wednesday. The accused, Ajay Mann alias Goli, is a resident of northwest Delhi's Khera Khurd village. He is a close aide of gangster Parvesh Mann and was carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh for his arrest, they said.

He has been involved in more than half-a-dozen cases of murder, attempt-to-murder, Arms Act and Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA Act), police said. A trap was laid at Khera Khurd village after police received inputs regarding the movements of Ajay Mann and he was arrested in the wee hours on Tuesday, said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell).

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was first arrested in a case of robbery in 2003 and since then he has remained active in carrying out crimes. In 2015, he joined the gang of Parvesh Mann and since then is his close aide and associate, the officer said. He has committed several heinous crimes along with Parvesh Mann and his other gang members, the officer said, adding, his previous involvements in crimes are being verified.

