Live mortar shell found near IB in J-K's Samba, defused

A 51-MM live mortar shell was found near the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, police said on Wednesday. Some villagers noticed the mortar shell on the banks of Bai Nallah in the Ghagwal area near the IB on Tuesday and informed police, a police official said.

He said a bomb disposal squad was immediately rushed to the scene and the live mortar shell was defused. Further investigation is on, the official said.

