C'garh: Three axed to death by relatives over land dispute

A couple and their son were allegedly axed to death by their relatives over a land dispute in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district on Wednesday, police said. The police have arrested three persons for killing Santu Sahub (45), his wife Nirmala (42) and son Khuban (24), an official said.

The incident took place at Ranbod village in Navgarh police station area on Wednesday afternoon, when one of the accused Keju got into an argument with his cousin Santu, he said. Keju was allegedly cutting a tree bordering his field, when Santu raised an objection claiming that he was trying to encroach upon his land, he added.

When the duo came to blows, Keju's family reached the spot and axed Santu, attacked his wife and his two sons who were present there, the official said. "While the three victims died on the spot, Santu's younger son Komal managed to escape with injuries," he said.

The police was subsequently alerted and the bodies were sent for post-mortem, he said, adding that the injured boy is undergoing treatment at a local hospital. "So far, three persons, including Keju, have been arrested in connection with the killings," the official said.

The exact number of people involved in the incident is yet to be ascertained, he added..

