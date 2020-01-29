Journalist among two killed in TN mishap

An English daily journalist and his mother were killed in a road accident at Avanashi in neighbouring Tirupur district on Wednesday, police said. R K Rajasekharan, the Tirupur correspondent of 'Times of India' along with his family members was travelling to Mettupalayam in car when a government bus rammed into the vehicle, killing his mother on the spot.

The journalist succumbed to injuries at a private hospital here, police said. His sister and two-year old nephew, who were injured in the mishap, were hospitalised, they said..

