Man shot dead in Ghaziabad

A 20-year-old man was shot dead by three bike-borne assailants in Arya Nagar Colony here, police said here on Wednesday. SP (Rural) Neeraj Kumar Jadaun said Savez (20) was called to his brother's medical store at 9 pm over the phone on Tuesday.

When he was going towards the store, three masked men shot him dead. The bullet pierced in his skull and he died on the spot.

The body has been sent for autopsy, the SP said. Prima facie, it seems to be a matter of some personal dispute, the officer said, adding that the CCTV footage of the area was being monitored to identify the killers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.