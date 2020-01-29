Bahujan Kranti Morcha members forcibly shut down shops in Udaipur to enforce bandh

Bahujan Kranti Morcha members vandalised a shop here on Wednesday and created a ruckus while forcibly trying to shut down shops during a protest against the amended Citizenship Act, police said. Five policemen were injured in the ruckus that ensued when the protesters gathered outside the collectorate, they added.

"They vandalised one shop and forced the shopkeepers to participate in the bandh. They later assembled in front of the collectorate and created a ruckus. Some of them also injured five policemen," Additional SP (Udaipur) Gopal Swarup Mewara said. They also forced shops in Dhan Mandi, Delhi Gate and nearby areas to shut down, he said.

Mewara said police had to resort to cane charge to disperse the unruly mob. "Cases are being registered," he said, adding that no arrest have been made so far.

