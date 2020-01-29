Techie commits suicide over 'love failure'

A 22-year-old software employee allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself in his room at a private hostel here reportedly over 'love failure,' police said on Wednesday. The man, who was working with an IT giant at Gachibowli for the last six months, did not go to the office on Tuesday and stayed in the room while his four roommates went to work.

When they came back at around 10 PM, they found the door locked from inside, broke open the lock and found him hanging from a ceiling fan, police said. Based on preliminary investigation, police said 'love failure' was reportedly the reason for the man taking the extreme step.

