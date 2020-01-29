Light rain in parts of south, north Bengal; Darjeeling coldest

Light to moderate rain was recorded in parts of south and north Bengal on Wednesday morning, and more showers are forecast for Thursday, the Met Department said here. Kalaikunda in West Midnapore district received the maximum rainfall in 24 hours till Wednesday evening at 16.4 mm, while Diamond Harbour and Midnapore recorded 14.4 mm and 12.4 mm rain, respectively, it said in a bulletin.

The weatherman has forecast rain at many places in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Coochbehar, Alipurduar and Kalimpong. Kolkata recorded rainfall of 5.8 mm till 5.30 pm on Wednesday, as the minimum temperature settled at 18.6 degrees Celsius, the Met office said.

Darjeeling experienced the state's lowest night temperature at 3.4 degrees Celsius, with the day temperature settling at 10.6 degrees Celsius, the bulletin said. The Met Department has also forecast rain or thundershowers at one or two places in the districts of North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia and Murshidabad on Thursday..

