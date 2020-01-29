'Study in Gujarat' campaign held in Hyderabad

In its efforts to promote Gujarat as an education hub, its Department of Education organised a roadshow called -- Study in Gujarat -- here on Wednesday. "The state under the guidance of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has undertaken an initiative to promote Gujarat as an education hub of India," said Ganpatsinh Vasava, Forests and Tribal Welfare Department Minister.

The 'Study in Gujarat' campaign has been initiated by the state government with the objective of inviting students from other states and abroad to the state. The roadshow was organised in collaboration with Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University, which was the lead partner for the event. Sixteen universities from Gujarat participated in the roadshow and interacted with university representatives from Hyderabad.

Earlier, the Department of Education organised 'Study in Gujarat' roadshows in Kuwait and Dubai this month to attract more students from foreign countries to the state. Similar roadshows have also been held in Guwahati, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, and Indore. The Gujarat government is also slated to host such roadshows in cities including Raipur and Nasik this month. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.