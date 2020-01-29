Noida Authority reclaims encroached land worth Rs 10 cr

The Noida Authority on Wednesday reclaimed a 2,200 square-metre piece of land, worth Rs 10 crore, that had been encroached upon illegally, officials said. The land belonging to the authority is in Gijhod village where illegal constructions and temporary settlements had come up over a period of time, the officials said.

"CEO Noida Authority Ritu Maheshwari had instructed officials to clear the encroachment in Gijhod village taking seriously the illegal constructions on the notified land," a Noida Authority official said. The land, whose worth is pegged at Rs 10 crore, is spread across three plots.

Its possession was reclaimed by a team of authority officers who went there with police force, the official said, adding the illegal constructions were razed.

