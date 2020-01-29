Two held for killing man in Rohini: Police

A man and his friend were arrested for allegedly killing another man on suspicion he was inciting the family of a woman against their relationship, police said on Wednesday. Police suspect Ankit Tushir and Anshu killed Rohan Noonwal, who ran a shop in Rohini Sector-17.

Saturday evening, Noonwal left his shop on his motorcycle but did not reach home. Around midnight, his body was found in a canal and his forehead had abrasion marks, a senior police officer said. In a CCTV footage, Noonwal was seen on a motorcycle with two other persons.

The two accused apparently met Noonwal to clear misunderstanding over Tushir's relationship. Tushir suspected Noonwal was inciting the woman's family against him. The family members were opposed to their relationship and had even beaten Tushir, the police officer said.

Police said the accused threw Noonwal alive in the canal on Saturday night. The post-mortem report said he died due to drowning, the officer said.

The motorcycle used in the crime and the victim's purse have been recovered, he added. Noonwal's two mobile phones are still missing.

Tushir is a contractual housekeeping staffer in Delhi Technical University and Anshu is labourer.PTI AMP AMP ABH ABH

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.