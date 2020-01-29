Left Menu
TDP leaders held for taking out bike rally, released later

  • PTI
  • |
  • Machilipatnam
  • |
  • Updated: 29-01-2020 23:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-01-2020 23:58 IST
Former Andhra Pradesh minister Kollu Ravindra and former MP K Narayana Rao were arrested and later released by the police on Wednesday for taking out a motorcycle rally against the abolition of the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council.

Responding to a call given by the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the two leaders had come to the party office here to start the two-wheeler rally.

However, the rally was stopped by the police as no permission was given for it. The police, led by Machilipatnam DSP Mehboob Basha, arrested the TDP leaders, who were released subsequently.

