Three Dalit leaders arrested for apprehension of breach of peace in UP

Three Dalit leaders have been arrested here and sent to jail for alleged apprehension of breach of peace, police said.

Vikas Median, chief of Dalit outfit Udham Singh Sena, Bhim Army activist Teekam Bodh and one more person were arrested Wednesday evening over apprehensions that they could breach peace in the area, they said.

Meanwhile, the Bharat band called on Wednesday passed peacefully here and some organizations wrote memoranda against the Citizenship Amendment Act Wednesday evening.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.