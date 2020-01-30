Left Menu
CPWD asks officials to review construction projects of paramilitary forces

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 15:03 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 15:03 IST
The CPWD has asked its top officials to review all construction projects of the paramilitary forces after the BSF, CISF and ITBP flagged delays in the completion of work. The Central Public Works Department has asked its special director generals and additional director generals to ensure that all allotted funds are utilised in the current financial year.

Sources said in a recent meeting with CPWD officials, the Border Security Force pointed out that it has released around Rs 144 crore under the head of office building (OB) to various divisions of the agency against which only 70 per cent has been utilised. Eighteen divisions of CPWD has only utilised less than 60 per cent of allotted funds, sources said.

"In the meeting, the BSF also highlighted the issue regarding pendency of submission of estimates for development works. Out of 152 campuses, estimates have been received for only 65 campuses. This needs to be expedited by the CPWD field units," they said. In another meeting with the agency, the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) also raised the issue of delay, saying out of 146 projects, 87 are running behind schedule in which 13 projects are delayed for more than two years.

According to sources, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) had allocated Rs 106.14 crore under OB head, but expenditure of 55.13 crore was booked by the CPWD. In view of this, the CPWD has written to special director generals and additional director generals on the issue.

"All SDG and ADG have been requested to review all the projects of the paramilitary forces and the progress of utilisation of the funds. It should be ensured that all the allotted funds are utilised within this financial year," sources said. CPWD is the prime construction agency of the central government. It looks after projects works of central and state governments.

They agency also erects fences on the country's international borders and carries out projects in foreign countries under friendship programmes with India.

