Karnataka objects to AP's two-language formula in edu system

  • Bengaluru
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 15:15 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 15:15 IST
Raising objections to Andhra Pradesh's decision to follow two-language formula in its education system, Karnataka minister Suresh Kumar has requested the neighbouring State to take necessary action to protect the interest of Kannadigas living there by continuing the minority language schools. In a letter to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, he said the decision to convert all schools into English medium and "compel" every student to learn Telugu or Urdu as one of the languages has "defied the spirit of bonhomie" that always existed between the two states.

"The resultant impact on the morale of Kannadigas residing in border areas of Andhra Pradesh who did their schooling in Kannada medium all these years is more than what meets the eye. A cultural conflict is more demoralising than any other social conflicts," Kumar, minister for primary and secondary education, wrote.

He noted that Kannadigas and Andhra people have shared generations of camaraderie that dates back to Krishnadevaraya's (ruler of Vijayanagara empire) time and beyond, and there was very little differences on linguistic grounds as both languages and accents are similar. Umpteen Telugu Medium schools are found in Karnataka due to the liberal and all inclusive administrative mechanism of Karnataka, he pointed out.

Kumar further said the decision taken by the Andhra Pradesh government to follow two language formula will not just put the lives of so many Kannada language teachers in jeopardy, but also many children will be deprived of learning their mother tongue, for the simple reason that they are living outside Karnataka. "In this regard I would sincerely request you to take necessary action to protect the interest of Kannadigas of your state by continuing the minority language schools, who teach Kannada as a language or as a medium.

I firmly believe that, this decision will restore the integrity which always existed between us for generations," he added..

