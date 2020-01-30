Railway organises vendors meet in Raipur

South East Central Railway on Wednesday organized vendors meet with the purpose of getting the quality goods at the best prices. It was organized at Ullas Rail Club Auditorium. Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Shyamsunder Gupta said that the process of procurement of goods in the Railways is transparent and anyone can participate by getting his enterprise registered.

"Today, new vendors are being added through vendor meet, this vendor meeting has been organized to get the best quality goods at the best price. The process of procurement of goods in the Railways is transparent and anyone can participate by getting his enterprise registered," said DRM. Shiv Shankar Lakra, Chief Content Manager, Headquarters, Bilaspur gave detailed information about the significance of the vendor meet and welcomed all the guests and vendors.

Senior representatives from National Small Industries Corporation (NSIC), Micro Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), State Bank of India and others were present in the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

