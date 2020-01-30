Pak shells forward posts along LoC in Poonch
Pakistani troops shelled forward posts and villages along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, a defence spokesperson said.
The unprovoked small arms firing and mortar shelling in Degwar sector started around 1330 hours, prompting befitting retaliation by the Indian Army, he said.
Officials said mortar shells fired by Pakistan overnight hit other Poonch sectors also.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
