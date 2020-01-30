Two rescued, 2 missing after avalanche hits Gagangeer in Ganderbal district
Two persons have been rescued while two others are missing after an avalanche hit Gagangeer in Ganderbal district.
Four people had come under snow avalanche at Gagangeer near Z-Mohar tunnel in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district
A rescue operation is currently underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)
