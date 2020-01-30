Two rescued, 2 missing after avalanche hits Gagangeer in Ganderbal district

Two persons have been rescued while two others are missing after an avalanche hit Gagangeer in Ganderbal district.

Four people had come under snow avalanche at Gagangeer near Z-Mohar tunnel in central Kashmir's Ganderbal district

A rescue operation is currently underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

