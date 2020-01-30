Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four pro-CAA ad films pending CBFC clearance, will affect BJP

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-01-2020 19:16 IST
Four pro-CAA ad films pending CBFC clearance, will affect BJP

Four ad films "highlighting the benefits" of the new citizenship law are pending clearance at the CBFC for about a month, with the director stating that the process was being delayed and the regulating body claiming that changes suggested were yet to be incorporated. Sanghamitra Chaudhury, who conceptualised and created the four ad films on behalf of the Bengal unit of the BJP for electronic media, said she had applied for certification a month ago, on December 27.

She also said that the delay would affect the saffron party's pro-CAA campaign in the state. "I was initially told that the regional office is busy with films that have been nominated for 2020 National Film Awards. Days later, the office suggested that I change the mention of Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in the ads to Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA)," the director stated.

Chaudhury, who is also the BJP Mahila Morcha leader, said the mistake "made inadvertently" was corrected and the films were sent for clearance again on January 18, but the regulating body then put forward a fresh set of suggestions. "On January 28, I was informed that minor corrections needed to be made in the four films. Currently, I am in Delhi... will be back in Kolkata only by February 7.

"I informed them that I will be able to sit with them only after I return. The delay, however, will affect the TV campaign, which was scheduled to go on air early February," the director explained. A source at the CBFC Kolkata office said the procedure was taking more time than it usually does, as the ads dealt with a sensitive issue.

"As the ad films deal with CAA and involve legal issues, we cannot give nod without getting the CBFC chairperson's consent. Some changes have been suggested which are yet to be incorporated. This particular case taking longer but that is not unusual...." he said. Chaudhury clarified that "one of the ad films drives home the point that Muslims born in India or those that have parents who were born here are citizens".

"The other films highlight the benefits of the new law, clear misconceptions and clarify that furnishing any document is not mandatory for getting citizenship," she added. PTI SUS RMS RMS.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Coronavirus toll mounts to 170 in China

Raising sizeable capital could be challenging for Yes Bank: Ind-Ra

UPDATE 1-White House tells Bolton his manuscript contains classified material, cannot be published

Reliance seeks to counter India plastics pushback with new road project

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Beware! Maximum cyber criminals eye your personal data

A report of the World Economic Forum revealed that cyber security is increasingly becoming an issue of public security as the majority of cyber criminals are increasingly targetting individual internet users. This requires preventive measur...

WEF 2020: Trump seems politically correct in pulling out from Paris Agreement

If the survey of the World Economic Forum WEF is believed, Trump seems to enjoy the confidence of his people in flaying climate intuitions and climate activists. His preference for economic development over environmental protection not only...

From home to healthcare, here are Robotic innovations transforming lives

Lovot is equipped with more than 50 sensors&#160;such as&#160;thermography,&#160;microphone array,&#160;obstacle detection, and touch sensor to generate motion and emotions in real-time....

Translating words to deeds: Achieving gender parity in access to financial resources

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Anti-China sentiment spreads along with coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak has stoked a wave of anti-China sentiment around the globe, from shops barring entry to Chinese tourists, online vitriol mocking the countrys exotic meat trade and surprise health checks on foreign workers. The viru...

UPDATE 2-Cancer, transplant drugs open Swiss humanitarian channel to Iran

A humanitarian channel to bring food and medicine to Iran has started trial operations, the Swiss government said on Thursday, helping supply Swiss goods to the struggling population without tripping over U.S. sanctions. The Swiss Humanitar...

Bangladesh stun South Africa in U-19 World Cup

Bangladesh stunned South Africa by 104 runs in the ongoing International Cricket Council ICC U-19 World Cup here on Thursday. With this victory, Bangladesh have secured a place in Super League semifinals.Chasing 262, South Africa started th...

UPDATE 7-Oil falls 2% as China virus cases surpass SARS total

Oil prices fell 2 on Thursday to the lowest in three months on concerns over the potential economic impact of the coronavirus that continues to spread worldwide, while the market also considered the possibility of an early OPEC meeting. Bre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020