Kafeel Khan arrested for political gain in Delhi polls: Brother

  Updated: 30-01-2020 19:34 IST
  Created: 30-01-2020 19:34 IST
The brother of child specialist Kafeel Khan on Thursday alleged that the doctor was arrested to give the ruling BJP an advantage in the Delhi Assembly polls. Dr Khan was arrested in Mumbai on Wednesday for his allegedly inflammatory remarks during the protests last month in Aligarh over the amended citizenship law.

He was earlier suspended and arrested after 60 children died at a government hospital during a week in 2017. But a state government probe cleared him of most of the charges. His brother Adil Khan has questioned the motive behind Wednesday’s arrest, under section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code.

Adil Khan claimed that Kafeel Khan’s arrested was not “required” for those charged under this section, which deals with fomenting enmity between communities. He said the doctor had been arrested over a month after his remarks in Aligarh.

"It is clear that the motive behind the arrest was political gain during the Delhi Assembly election,” Adil Khan claimed, referring to the February 8 polls. “It is alleged that my brother has no faith in the Constitution, which is wrong as his speech is available on social media and nowhere has he said this. He is falsely accused and wrongly arrested,” Adil Khan told PTI.

Kafeel Khan was arrested by UP Police in a joint operation with Mumbai Police when he arrived in that city on Wednesday night to attend a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act. Uttar Pradesh police plan to bring him to Aligarh on a transit remand obtained from a Mumbai court.

