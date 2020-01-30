MP govt to constitute trust to develop 'Ram Van Gaman Path'

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to constitute a trust for the development of infrastructure along 'Ram Van Gaman Path', the route believed to be taken by Lord Ram headed for his exile in forest. In a meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister Kamal Nath directed officials to constitute a trust, which will include religious leaders and legislators, an official of the state public relations department said.

The state government will also seek financial assistance from devotees of Lord Ram to develop the mythological route, he added. The project will be implemented by the Madhya Pradesh Road Development Corporation, he said, adding that the construction will begin after completing survey work of the first phase, which includes a 30-km route in Amarkantak and another one in Chitrakoot.

A provision of Rs 22 crore has been made for road infrastructure, beautification, plantation and other works along 'Ram Van Gaman Path'. It was also decided in the meeting that a team of officials will also visit Sri Lanka, where the Madhya Pradesh government had earlier announced the construction of a Sita temple, he added..

