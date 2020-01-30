CM Thakur pitches for better communication facilities in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday called on Union Communications, Law and Justice Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad at New Delhi, urging him to provide better communication facilities in far-flung areas of the state, an official spokesperson said.

The chief minister urged the Union minister to help the state in attracting investments in the information technology sector as about 300 bighas were available for it at Waknaghat in Solan district.

Thakur also urged Prasad to use his office to attract investments in information technology and artificial intelligence in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

