Coronavirus outbreak: China assures India of cooperation in epidemic prevention and control

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 21:26 IST
  • Created: 30-01-2020 21:17 IST
Represetative Image Image Credit: ANI

China on Thursday said it is closely watching the report about one confirmed case of the coronavirus in India, and assured cooperation to the Indian side in jointly strengthening epidemic prevention and control. Chinese Embassy Spokesperson Ji Rong said the mission has maintained close communication with the Indian government on the issue by briefing it regularly on the Novel Coronavirus' development and China's efforts in preventing and controlling it.

"The Chinese side pays close attention to the report of the emergence of one confirmed case of pneumonia caused by the Novel Coronavirus in India, and will cooperate with the Indian side to jointly strengthen the epidemic prevention and control," Ji said. The Chinese statement came after a positive case of the deadly virus, which originated in China's Wuhan, was reported in Kerala.

The Chinese government attaches great importance to safeguarding the safety and health of every foreign national in China, including the Indians, Ji said. "We are willing to continue to maintain close communication with the Indian side, provide necessary assistance and convenience to ensure the health and safety of Indian citizens in China, and address their legitimate concerns timely," he said.

"We also hope the Indian side could continue to render understanding and support to China's efforts in epidemic prevention and control," Ji said. Faced with a severe and complicated epidemic situation, the Chinese government has attached great importance to it, the spokesperson said.

"President Xi Jinping has repeatedly given important instructions on prevention and control of the epidemic. With firm resolve, strong measures, rapid action, and extensive mobilization, China has built an all-round and multi-level prevention and control system focusing on Wuhan city and Hubei province from the central government to the local level," Ji asserted. The epidemic is generally preventable, controllable and curable, he said.

He said there was a sufficient supply of daily necessities in Wuhan, and the commodity prices were also generally stable. The Chinese government has mobilized all national resources to ensure the supply of medical equipment and living materials in Wuhan, he said.

"We have full capability, confidence, and resources to win the battle against the epidemic at an early date," Ji said. "Acting with openness, transparency and a high sense of responsibility, the Chinese government has shared information of the epidemic with the WHO, relevant nations and regions in a timely manner, strengthening joint prevention and control, sparing no efforts to curb the spread of the epidemic," the Chinese Embassy spokesperson said.

China believes that the international community will assess the epidemic situation in an objective, just, calm and reasonable way, and will continue to strengthen international cooperation, work with all parties to jointly tackle the epidemic, and safeguard regional and global public health security, he said. India has requested China for permission to operate two flights to bring back its nationals from the worst-affected central Hubei province.

The nationwide death toll in China from the coronavirus has jumped to 170 with 38 more fatalities reported on Thursday mainly from Hubei province, the Chinese government said, while confirming more than 1,700 new infections. China's National Health Commission said on Thursday that 7,711 confirmed cases of pneumonia caused by the Coronavirus have been reported in 31 provincial-level regions and in the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps by the end of Wednesday.

