NIA arrests 2 in terror funding case of banned PLFI

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 30-01-2020 23:42 IST
The NIA on Thursday arrested two accused in a terror funding case of People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI), a proscribed Naxal organisation of Jharkhand. Hira Devi and Shakuntala Kumari, wives of Dinesh Gope -- the chief of PLFI in Jharkhand, were arrested, an official of the premier investigating agency said.

The NIA also conducted search at their houses in Kolkata and seized incriminating documents. Efforts are being made to arrest accused Dinesh Gope, the official said.

