Protest held against CAA in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Several people including Muslim women and students staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here.
Several people including Muslim women and students staged a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) here. The protest was organised by the Madurai Makkal organisation.
Since December last year, demonstrations have been going on against the amended citizenship law in various parts of the country. The CAA grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Parsis, Buddhists and Christians fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and who came to India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)
